Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A sweets superstore has opened its doors for the first time in one of Sheffield’s best known shopping centres.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at Crystal Peaks announced the new venue, I Love Sweets, had opened its doors for the first time today, Saturday (April 19), with a new shop.

The shop sells a large range of sweets which also includes traditional style sweets in jars, with the large jars on display on the shelves inside the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal Peaks and Meadowhall have long been rivals but how do they compare? | NW

The centre said in an announcement today: “We are delighted to announce that I Love Sweets have now opened in their brand new shop.

“With an even better range of sweets and confectionery from around the world and treats from slushies to candy floss and ice cream you’ll find the new store on the East Mall opposite Holland & Barrett.”

Bosses at the new shop have described it as a family run business that offers a wide variety of confectionery from around the world and treats from slushies to candy floss and ice-cream.

They added: “An old fashioned sweet shop with modern values, we cater for customers with dietary needs as much as possible and are happy to check that any product is suitable to set dietary needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the latest business to open at Crystal Peaks, which is based at Waterthorpe, near villages including Beighton and Mosborough in the south east of Sheffield.

Last month, centre manager Lee Greenwood said five new stores were set to open Crystal Peaks within weeks - including the Pandora chain of jewellers.

The jewellery retailer was opening at Crystal Peaks at the end of April, he said.

At the time he said that there were also two independent stores, one regional and one national chain all in the pipeline.

There are also plans to open a cinema in the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal Peaks was home to Sheffield’s first out of town multiplex in the 1980s, but it later closed.

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today