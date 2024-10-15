Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been drawn up to open a drive-through burger take-away near a Sheffield shopping centre, with mention of a play centre.

Details have been sent to Sheffield Council outlining plans for burger chain Wendy’s to take over a building on Waterthorpe Greenway, near Crystal Peaks, which until recently was a Papa’s fish and chip restaurant.

Under the scheme that has been drawn up, Wendy’s would also build a large ‘shell’ building next to the existing structure.

There has been speculation on social media that this could be used to house a children’s play area and soft play, like the company operates at its venue near Sheffield Arena.

Plans have been drawn up for a Wendy's and Sega play centre near Crystal Peaks in a former chip shop. Photo: Google / Wendys | Google / Wendys

Artists impressions have included the name Sega, a well known video games company, and ‘Mega Play Zone arcade and soft play’, as well as Wendy’s, on their drawings of the building’s frontage.

But the plans do not specify what would be inside the ‘shell’ and make no specific mention of a play area. But they do state that Sega will be included on signage.

Planning documents that have been submitted with the planning application state: “The existing property is currently occupied as a Papa’s Fish and Chips restaurant. The applications are to facilitate the occupation of the unit with a Wendy’s Restaurant and a ‘shell’ like unit for future occupation.

“Wendy’s is a well-known burger chain making a return to the United Kingdom after an absence since 2000.

“This site is part of a nationwide programme in delivering new units, a number of which are now open and trading successfully.

The document accompanying the planning application does include details of its planned signage, and confirms they would include ‘Wendy’s’ and ‘Sega’.

Wendy’s already operate sites in Sheffield, including one on High Street, in Sheffield city centre, and near Sheffield Arena.

The Sheffield Arena venue opened in August, and that was to include an arcade and soft play area.

The company said that the soft play area at its branch near Sheffield Arena would be free to use and the arcade would feature lots of popular games like basketball hoops, air hockey, claw grabbers and more.

Wendy’s would be the latest use for the building at Waterthorpe Greenway, which has also previously houses an Aargrah Indian restaurant.