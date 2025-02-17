Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well known and popular Sheffield pizza chain has closed one of its outlets in the city.

Pizza Hut has confirmed that it shut its venue at Crystal Peaks, from the weekend just gone.

The venue was based next to Drakehouse Way.

Pizza Hut today sent The Star a statement confirming the closure of the restaurant.

The firm said: “We can confirm that our Crystal Peaks restaurant in Sheffield has closed.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. If you are looking for a dine-in restaurant and our famous buffet, our Sheffield Retail Park restaurant is a short drive away at Sheffield Retail Park.

“Or alternatively, you can also always order from our website.”

It has not been confirmed what will happen to the staff who worked at the venue.

It is believed it takes the number of Pizza Hut outlets in the city down to six. Several others have closed in recent years, including sites at Ecclesall Road and Crookes.

The Drakehouse outlet was rated as three out of five on Trip Advisor, with variable reviews. Some described it as too expensive, although others described good food and service.

Google reviews rated the venue at 3.9. Again, reviews varied, some saying how excellent it was, but come complaining about the time they waited for food.

A company called Heart With Smart (HWS) licenses the Pizza Hut name from Yum! Brands, the American food giant which also owns KFC.

Sky News reported last month that the firm had been taken over by new owners.

Pizza Hut opened its first UK restaurant in the early 1970s and expanded rapidly over the following 15 years.

In 2020, the company announced that it was closing dozens of restaurants, with the loss of hundreds of jobs, through a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

At that time, it operated more than 240 sites across the UK.

The Crystal Peaks venue was sited near one of Sheffield’s biggest out of town shopping centres, in the south east of the city and close to centres of population including Hackenthorpe, Beighton, and Mosborough, as well as Derbyshire villages including Eckington and Killamarsh.