Olivia’s Townhouse Sheffield: Bottomless Drag Brunch returns with music, games, and 'phenomenal' performances

Drag queens are returning to Olivia's Townhouse Sheffield for a bottomless bunch evening of excitement, laughs and continuous drinks this Saturday, April 1.

By Natasha Judge
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 15:57 BST
Drag queens are returning to Olivia’s Townhouse Sheffield for a bottomless bunch evening of excitement, laughs and continuous drinks this Saturday, April 1.
The evening will be hosted by drag queens Robynne Ryske and Lois Carmen Denominator who have promised an evening of performances, games and fun.

The host, Robynne Ryske, said “It is going to be a fabulous night of great music, camp games, and phenomenal performances from the drag queen hosts for the evening. There’s some brilliant prizes to be won when we play bingo and bottomless drinks to keep you going, 7 until 8:30 but the party will continue all night!”

Priced at £35 per person, the drag brunch includes bottomless prosecco, Corona, pornstars or spirits and mixers. The ticket also includes a small plate which can be chosen from a selection including teriyaki chicken wings, mac ‘n’ cheese, beetroot falafel, beef sliders and chicken or vegetable gyozas.

    Lois Carmen Denominator stated they ‘cannot wait to party’ on Saturday night, adding: “You can expect all round good vibes, chaos and tomfoolery.”

    This event is the third show to come to the venue and it will be hosted in their club room on the third floor.

    Brunch takes place at Olivia’s Townhouse every Saturday from 2pm-7pm and this limited time drag brunch will take place from 7pm till 8.30pm. Olivia’s Townhouse is a cocktail bar located on West Street, open Friday till Sunday weekly. It will be open from 12pm until 3am on Saturday.

    Previous events have been well received and delivered an evening of music from a live DJ and topless butlers. Limited spaces are still available for the upcoming event and can be found here.

