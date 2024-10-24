Costa Coffee Hillsborough: Café plan revealed to re-open part of former Costa site on Langsett Road
Mo Azizi is in the process of getting the building ready to move in, and hopes to have it re-opened in the next two weeks.
Mr Azizi has taken over the lease on a section of the former Costa on Langsett Road, just next to the tram stop, opposite the former Hillsborough swimming baths building.
And now he has confirmed his plans for the former Costa.
The plans will see the building become a coffee shop again - but with a new brand.
He plans to re-open it under the name Café Boo - the same brand as the café he already runs on Middlewood Road, close to Hillsborough corner.
Both cafés will remain open, serving similar food and drink options to one another at the two different sites.
But the new Café Boo will only use one section of the large former Costa site. He said the section closest to Rudyard Road has different owners, and is not included in his scheme.
Mr Azizi said: “Another coffee shop will open here. We have another coffee shop down the road, Café Boo. This will be a second Café Boo, and it will be open in a couple of weeks’ time.
“It will be half the building belongs to us, and half the building belongs to another company.”
Workmen are currently in the building carrying out work to get it ready for the opening.
It is not yet known what is planned for the other half of the building, All the Costa Coffee logos have already been stripped from both sections.
