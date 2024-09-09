Residents have praised a new mural which is being painted in Hillsborough - and criticised a vandal who wrote rude graffiti below it.

Work is well underway on a colourful painting on the corner of Brier Street and Middlewood Road, in Hillsborough, by the well known Sheffield artist Luke Horton. It is one of two murals in the same area of Hillsborough.

But even before the work, which depicts food, flowers and some well known Hillsborough local landmarks, has been completed, a vandal has daubed offensive graffito on the wall below it.

The graffiti can been seen in the video.

The mural near Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in Sheffield, which has been the victim of graffiti. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The Star spoke to residents on the streets of the busy Hillsborough shopping centre - who all expressed support for the mural, and condemned the vandalism.

One resident said: “I think it’s nice. I think it’s nice, because that’s a boring wall without that, really. And they’ve made it worse, with what they’ve put at the bottom.”

She said she thought that it was horrible that someone had defaced the wall underneath the work of art, but said even Banksy works were sometimes defaced.

Another said of the new work: “I really like it - it brightens up the High Street and yes, it’s good, it’s nice. It is a shame someone has written some words over that.”

She said she very much disagreed with the graffiti.

A third resident described the work as colourful and attractive, and said she was disappointed someone had added rude comments underneath.

She said: “I think it’s nice, it brightens the area up. I love what they’re doing to regenerate Hillsborough in general, with all the murals and the painted door fronts, I think it’s fantastic. It brings a lot more cheer to the area, pleasant things to look at.”

She said she found the vandalism very disappointing and disheartening.

“I just think it shows complete ignorance on the part of the people who would deface something that somebody else has put so much time and effort into.”