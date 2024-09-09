Residents love colourful Sheffield mural, and slate vandal who left rude graffiti next to it
Work is well underway on a colourful painting on the corner of Brier Street and Middlewood Road, in Hillsborough, by the well known Sheffield artist Luke Horton. It is one of two murals in the same area of Hillsborough.
But even before the work, which depicts food, flowers and some well known Hillsborough local landmarks, has been completed, a vandal has daubed offensive graffito on the wall below it.
The graffiti can been seen in the video.
The Star spoke to residents on the streets of the busy Hillsborough shopping centre - who all expressed support for the mural, and condemned the vandalism.
One resident said: “I think it’s nice. I think it’s nice, because that’s a boring wall without that, really. And they’ve made it worse, with what they’ve put at the bottom.”
She said she thought that it was horrible that someone had defaced the wall underneath the work of art, but said even Banksy works were sometimes defaced.
Another said of the new work: “I really like it - it brightens up the High Street and yes, it’s good, it’s nice. It is a shame someone has written some words over that.”
She said she very much disagreed with the graffiti.
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
A third resident described the work as colourful and attractive, and said she was disappointed someone had added rude comments underneath.
She said: “I think it’s nice, it brightens the area up. I love what they’re doing to regenerate Hillsborough in general, with all the murals and the painted door fronts, I think it’s fantastic. It brings a lot more cheer to the area, pleasant things to look at.”
She said she found the vandalism very disappointing and disheartening.
“I just think it shows complete ignorance on the part of the people who would deface something that somebody else has put so much time and effort into.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.