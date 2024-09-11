It’s a big birthday for a popular Sheffield restaurant this year - and readers of The Star have already handed it an early present!

The popular Hillsborough venue, Sette Colli was The Star’s Italian Restaurant of the Year award winner in 2018. And now it has just topped a Star social media poll to find the restaurants in Sheffield that everyone should try at least once, receiving the most nominations.

Located on Bradfield Road, just a few yards from Hillsborough corner, the venue will be 21 years old in December.

Paolo Amaral and members of his team at the Sette Colli restaurant on Bradwell Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

We asked owner Paolo Amaral what he thought was the secret of its success, and this was what he told us:

“We’ve been running here over 20 years. This year will be the 21st year in December.

“I think it’s a mixture of things. It’s a bit of tradition. We’ve been here a long time and it’s good service. There’s good food and people feel comfortable, it’s like when you come back from taking a holiday. I think it’s a combination of many factors

“Probably the most popular dishes are the steaks, and the calzone is very, very popular because it is nice, and it’s quite big, but also the pasta - a little bit of everything.

“The Mexican food is also very popular. The Fajitas are extremely popular, and so too the burritos, also the enchiladas.

“Some of the customers have been coming since day one, some for the last 10, or 15 years, and we’re always gaining new ones. It’s bit of a mixture but we have had a lot of customers who keep coming for the last 20 years.

“It’s always good to be recognised, but we try to please everybody. We try to give good food and good service , and at the end of the day, it’s about the customers being happy and its the customer, they’re the ones who voted for us, and I’m extremely grateful for that.

“We have had previous awards from The Star.

“Probably the most famous one was the best Italian restaurant, 2018, which I think was the last time that they ran that competition . People physically voted, and that was really nice, and came as a surprise to us as there were some really good Italian restaurants at the time.”

September is Food and Drink month in The Star, where we are championing the city’s hospitality industry.