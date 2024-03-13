Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffielders are ‘pulling the plug’ and have quit taking baths to save on energy costs, a survey claims.

A third of people with baths have stopped using the tub completely due to high energy prices according to Uswitch.com.

They claim nearly half of bath-owners (46 per cent) have reduced the number of baths they take, and a brave one-in-ten have swapped washing in hot water to taking cold baths instead.

People are also cutting down on the time they spend in the shower, with two in five people switching off sooner.

On average, Brits spend eight minutes in the shower, with men taking seven minutes to wash and women taking nine.

An eight-minute wash in a 7.5kW electric shower currently costs 28p, which will fall to 24p when the new price cap comes into effect in April.

Sheffield reportedly took the second top-spot for cities that have quit bathing, with 37 per cent of residents reportedly eschewing a soak in the tub. Edinburgh came first, with 49 per cent of respondents leaving the plug out.

The survey was carried out in early March by Opinium and had 2,000 respondents.

A quarter of respondents turn off the hot water while they are shampooing, and a quarter also invested in energy efficient nozzles, which regulate the amount of water used to reduce costs.

Where possible, a fifth try to shower at the gym or at work to keep the bills down at home.

Upsettingly, 10 per cent of respondents reportedly claimed: "I have stopped washing myself altogether due to high energy/heating prices."

Uswitch said three options to cut energy bills included reducing the time spent showering, turning down the heat at the boiler or at the tap, and to get an energy-effecient shower head.

Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “The energy crisis has changed the way we use energy — and a third of bath-owners have pulled the plug on soaking in the tub.

“Baths require a lot more hot water than showers, meaning they’re a more expensive way of washing. Some consumers have continued taking baths during the energy crisis, but have reduced the amount of water they use to cut costs.