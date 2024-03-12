Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Angela Argenzio, chair of the Adult Health and Social Care Policy Committee at Sheffield City, Council has written why she backs The Star’s Back Our Buses’ campaign, in partnership with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.

It is impossible to overestimate how crucial an excellent public transport service is and the vital role it plays for Sheffielders every day.

People often tell me that they cannot rely on the current bus service we have in Sheffield, with buses not turning up on time leaving people stressed and anxious, especially if they have an important appointment or meeting to get it. Living in a well-connected, thriving community is what is needed to ensure that people can live healthy lives.

Currently, Sheffield’s bus network isn’t as good as it should be, nor as good as the most disadvantaged adults in our community need it to be. A first-class bus service is important for many people in different ways, including those who travel to and from work. For the vulnerable it opens doors for those who would normally struggle to get out and about, leaving them feeling isolated.

We have all experienced, at one time or another, the amazing work the National Health Service does, and it is remarkable, but for those who don’t own their own car, the added stress of getting to hospital or to see their GP is compounded if they can’t rely on their bus service.

The Campaign for Better Transport revealed, in August 2023, that two thirds of people in England can’t reach their nearest hospital by public transport in under 30 minutes, with the average journey time taking around 40 minutes, whereas the time drops to just 15 minutes if travelling by car.

This demonstrates the in-built advantages to people who can afford to have access to a car. In 2019, 7.2 million GP appointments were missed in England, costing the NHS around £216million, with transport being one of the main reasons people gave for missing their appointment, according to figures from the Health Service.

An adequate bus service should provide for those with disabilities who need to travel around the city and in particular support us to become a disability friendly and inclusive city. A fully accessible service, including easy access buses, designated space for wheelchairs, and regular, reliable services, should already be in place for those who need it.

If all those facilities are in place right across the network, it will add to everyone’s sense of independence. It enables people to get their shopping, collect prescriptions and parcels, without turning to their friends and family to carry out their tasks for them.

Finally, the impact the current fleet of buses we have has on the air quality in the city must be addressed immediately. I know there are plans to introduce four electric buses onto our streets and that can only be a good thing, but these changes need to happen a lot faster and further.

We’re backing The Star’s ‘Back Our Buses’ campaign because it’s what the people of Sheffield deserve, it’s a service many people rely on, and everyone should benefit from. For some people, buses are a lifeline. Buses open opportunities for everyone to get into the city centre, to their allotment, to their weekly community group, or to the park and see their friends.