Forge Bakehouse prepares for year of expansion and collaboration

The company, which has shops and cafes in Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor and at Sheffield Station has taken on more than twenty new members of staff in recent months to meet increased demand, creating a team of forty-three, working across all areas of the business.

Owner Liva Guest, who runs the business in partnership with husband Craig, predicts that number will grow as Forge Bakehouse continues an ambitious 2024 programme of expansion.

“We are very pleased to be able to say that we now have a team who are empowered to take Forge Bakehouse to the next level,” Liva said.

Liva Guest is the co-owner of Sheffield's Forge Bakehouse

“It’s not only that we are constantly developing and introducing new products but also that we will, throughout 2024, be launching some exciting new business collaborations with other well-established city businesses, which will strengthen our brand as we continue to grow.”

Forge Bakehouse produces an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries at its Abbeydale bakery which are sold through the company’s shops and are also available for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.

The cafes have also established a strong reputation for their range of coffees and teas, with a team of experiences baristas making regular innovative additions to their offer.

At the same time, the addition of new savoury lines like the Forge Bakehouse melted cheese croissant has increased the brand’s popularity as both an eat in and take out destination.

The Beauchief cafe and shop also offers locally made butter, milk and a selection of Sheffield-sourced meats and other products.

“Despite the tough trading climate currently facing every business, we have taken a very conscious decision not to cut costs by reducing the quality of our ingredients,” said Liva.

“We are featuring the same high quality ingredients we used when Forge Bakehouse first launched more than 11 years ago and which we have been proud to use ever since.

“And we are equally proud that we are now creating the next generation of Sheffield specialist bakers to work in collaboration with our amazing front of house teams.

“As well as constantly expanding our own range of products, though, we are pleased to confirm that we are now also offering a traditional Cornish Pasty range too in what is the first of a carefully planned programme of collaborations with specially selected local companies."

“The key to all this stability and growth, however, is always the Forge Bakehouse team, which has been strengthened not only by the creation of new posts but also by some internal promotions which reflect our faith in the whole workforce.”

The other key to the company’s success, Liva added, was the continued support of Forge Bakehouse’s customers.

“We know that many people are feeling the impact of the continuing cost of living crisis and with that in mind we have now introduced a customer loyalty programme,” she said.

“And we will be looking, as we grow, to find ways to drive down costs and continue to offer our customers the highest quality at the best possible price.