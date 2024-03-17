St Patrick’s Day, on March 17, is widely celebrated in the UK every year, with hundreds of people taking the opportunity to party the day away.

Sheffield has dozens of fantastic pubs to visit for an indulgent pint of Guinness - and research by hospitality company Accor has hailed our city as the fifth best UK city outside of Northern Ireland.

The research also found that Yates on Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre was the seventh ‘best’ pub in the UK to visit for a pint of the Irish stout - putting it above all other city boozers.

This year, St Patrick’s Day will fall on a Sunday meaning a full weekend of celebrations are underway, followed by a bank holiday Monday for those in Northern Ireland.

For all those celebrating the occasion in Sheffield, we have listed a total of 8 pubs you can visit or incorporate into your bar crawl to get your perfect pint of Guinness. Are there any we have missed off? Let us know in the comments.

1 . Yates is no.1 Yates, on Cambridge Street, has been named the top spot in Sheffield to get a pint- and the 7th best in the UK.

2 . The Grapes The Grapes is one of Sheffield's Irish pubs. This pub on Trippet Lane is considered one of the best for a Guinness by residents in the city.

3 . Dog & Partridge The Dog & Partridge is another Irish-owned pub, and it's also on Trippet Lane. The owners certainly know how to pour a pint of Guinness, so make sure to pop in this St Patrick's Day.