St Patrick's Day 2024: Sheffield pub named one of the best in the UK for Guinness, plus 7 city spots to visit

Sheffield has been named as one of the top UK cities to visit for perfect Guinness goodness.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 17th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

St Patrick’s Day, on March 17, is widely celebrated in the UK every year, with hundreds of people taking the opportunity to party the day away.

Sheffield has dozens of fantastic pubs to visit for an indulgent pint of Guinness - and research by hospitality company Accor has hailed our city as the fifth best UK city outside of Northern Ireland.

The research also found that Yates on Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre was the seventh ‘best’ pub in the UK to visit for a pint of the Irish stout - putting it above all other city boozers.

This year, St Patrick’s Day will fall on a Sunday meaning a full weekend of celebrations are underway, followed by a bank holiday Monday for those in Northern Ireland. 

For all those celebrating the occasion in Sheffield, we have listed a total of 8 pubs you can visit or incorporate into your bar crawl to get your perfect pint of Guinness. Are there any we have missed off? Let us know in the comments.

Yates, on Cambridge Street, has been named the top spot in Sheffield to get a pint- and the 7th best in the UK.

1. Yates is no.1

Yates, on Cambridge Street, has been named the top spot in Sheffield to get a pint- and the 7th best in the UK.

Photo Sales
The Grapes is one of Sheffield's Irish pubs. This pub on Trippet Lane is considered one of the best for a Guinness by residents in the city.

2. The Grapes

The Grapes is one of Sheffield's Irish pubs. This pub on Trippet Lane is considered one of the best for a Guinness by residents in the city.

Photo Sales
The Dog & Partridge is another Irish-owned pub, and it's also on Trippet Lane. The owners certainly know how to pour a pint of Guinness, so make sure to pop in this St Patrick's Day.

3. Dog & Partridge

The Dog & Partridge is another Irish-owned pub, and it's also on Trippet Lane. The owners certainly know how to pour a pint of Guinness, so make sure to pop in this St Patrick's Day. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Molly Malone's Irish Tavern is just a short walk away, and a very likely pub/bar on West Street. They claim they pour Guinness "to perfection" - what more could you want?

4. Molly Malone's

Molly Malone's Irish Tavern is just a short walk away, and a very likely pub/bar on West Street. They claim they pour Guinness "to perfection" - what more could you want? Photo: Other

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSt Patrick's DayPubsPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.