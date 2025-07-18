Cooplands of Doncaster Fitzalan Square: Bailiffs called in after well known bakers' Sheffield shop closes
A notice has now been placed in the window of the former Cooplands of Doncaster shop on Fitzalan Square, warning that assets could be removed.
The shop has not traded for several months.
The secured goods notice, has been placed in the window by Commercial Rent Bailiffs Limited.
It states that the company has secured the premises, and is acting for the building’s landlord, to stop the bakers from taking any of their equipment out of the building.
It adds: “These assets will either be be removed in 14 days to be sold in auction or remain onsite for an online auction if payment is not received.”
It warns that no one is allowed to go inside the building unless they have been given permission by the landlord.
Back in May, a sign appeared in the shop stating: “Sorry we are closed. Closed till further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
There was no sign of anyone in the shop, and a panel of the door appeared to have been boarded up.
Cooplands of Doncaster’s head office did not respond to a request for more information at the time.
The firm was once one of the biggest bakery chains in South Yorkshire, with shops all across the county, including several in Sheffield.
The Doncaster-based firm, founded in 1932, once had a total of 80 stores, 26 mobile sandwich vans and 562 employees in 2015. It operated from a large bakery site in Doncaster. But it later scaled down to a smaller number of stores after it went into administration 10 years ago.
