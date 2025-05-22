Cooplands of Doncaster: Mystery as 'closed' notice appears at popular bakery's last Sheffield shop
The sign has appeared in the Cooplands of Doncaster shop, at Fitzalan Square in the city centre.
It stated: “Sorry we are closed. Closed till further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
There was no sign of anyone in the shop, and a panel of the door appeared to have been boarded up.
The Star has contacted Cooplands of Doncaster’s head office for more information.
Cooplands of Doncaster was once one of the biggest bakery chains in South Yorkshire, with shops all across the county, including several in Sheffield.
The Doncaster-based firm, founded in 1932, oncehad 80 stores, 26 mobile sandwich vans and 562 employees in 2015, but scaled down to a smaller number of stores after it went into administration 10 years ago.
