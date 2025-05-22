Cooplands of Doncaster: Mystery as 'closed' notice appears at popular bakery's last Sheffield shop

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 11:40 BST
Mystery surrounds a popular Sheffield bakers shop today, after a sign appeared in its window warning it was ‘closed until further notice’.

The sign has appeared in the Cooplands of Doncaster shop, at Fitzalan Square in the city centre.

It stated: “Sorry we are closed. Closed till further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

A notice has been placed in the door at the Cooplands of Doncaster's Sheffield store at Fitzalan Squareplaceholder image
A notice has been placed in the door at the Cooplands of Doncaster's Sheffield store at Fitzalan Square | National World

There was no sign of anyone in the shop, and a panel of the door appeared to have been boarded up.

The Star has contacted Cooplands of Doncaster’s head office for more information.

Cooplands of Doncaster was once one of the biggest bakery chains in South Yorkshire, with shops all across the county, including several in Sheffield.

The Doncaster-based firm, founded in 1932, oncehad 80 stores, 26 mobile sandwich vans and 562 employees in 2015, but scaled down to a smaller number of stores after it went into administration 10 years ago.

