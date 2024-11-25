Sheffield retro: 26 of the earliest photos taken of Sheffield during the 1800s

These photos are some of the earliest ever captured of Sheffield, during the second half of the 19th century.

They show a very different looking city, with horse-drawn carriages on the streets, manoeuvring their way between lost monuments and buildings, like the old Corn Exchange and Fitzalan Market Hall.

All the images featured in this retro photo gallery were captured between 1851 and 1899, when photography was still in its infancy.

Most of the businesses pictured have disappeared during the more than 120 years since the photos were taken, including the old Cole Brothers department store, at the bottom of Fargate, the Plumpers Inn, in Tinsley, and Arthur Davy and Sons, also on Fargate.

But some have survived, such as the Grapes Inn, on Trippet Lane, while Sheffield Town Hall, seen under construction in one of these historic images, ahead of its opening in 1897, is today a familiar landmark.

High Street, The Moor, back when it was known as South Street, and the Wicker are among the well-known Sheffield city centre streets pictured.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Horse-drawn carriages on High Street, Sheffield city centre, viewed from 'Coles Corner', in 1886, before road widening. The businesses shown include William Lewis, tobacconist; the White Bear pub; and William Foster and Son Ltd, tailors

1. High Street

Horse-drawn carriages on High Street, Sheffield city centre, viewed from 'Coles Corner', in 1886, before road widening. The businesses shown include William Lewis, tobacconist; the White Bear pub; and William Foster and Son Ltd, tailors | Picture Sheffield/F Mottershaw Photo: Picture Sheffield/F Mottershaw

Market Place, King Street and Angel Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1895, showing Charles J. Muddiman, bootmaker, and, to the right, Fitzalan Market Hall

2. Market Place

Market Place, King Street and Angel Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1895, showing Charles J. Muddiman, bootmaker, and, to the right, Fitzalan Market Hall | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

South Street (later The Moor), at the junction with Earl Street, right, pictured in 1887. The businesses shown include John Eaton, pawnbrokers; Francis Redshaw, grocer (with flag advertising tea); and the Pump Tavern. St Paul's Church is visible in the background.

3. South Street

South Street (later The Moor), at the junction with Earl Street, right, pictured in 1887. The businesses shown include John Eaton, pawnbrokers; Francis Redshaw, grocer (with flag advertising tea); and the Pump Tavern. St Paul's Church is visible in the background. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Arthur Davy and Sons, provision merchant, Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in 1888

4. Fargate

Arthur Davy and Sons, provision merchant, Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in 1888 | Picture Sheffield/D Flather Photo: Picture Sheffield/D Flather

