A Sheffield councillor has called for the John Lewis building to be fully redeveloped in five years - and urged the city council to impose sale conditions “with teeth.”

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed said he had seen “loads" of masterplans wtih “bells, whistles and balloons” over the years which had come to nothing. Council chiefs yesterday announced developer Urban Splash was their ‘preferred bidder’ for the Barker’s Pool building. The authority is selling it on a 250-year lease. No details of the price, cost of modernisation or completion date were given.

The company says it wants to reopen it with cafes, shops, offices, a gym and a pocket park on the roof. It is set to submit a detailed report by the end of the year.

Coun Mohammed, who is on the committee which unanimously voted for the firm, nevertheless gave it a cautious welcome, and called for the authority to maintain an element of control.

He said: “The city has seen loads of ideas, masterplans and fantastic drawings over the last 20 years, with all the bells, whistles and balloons, which came to nothing. I want to know when this will start and finish and will they keep to the timescale? What if they want to change something? Will we have the teeth?”

In its submission to the council Urban Splash said parts of the building could be open in six months, which is January 2024. It is currently revamping the city’s famous Park Hill flats, which were dilapidated and virtually empty when it took over in 2004. It still has two blocks left to do taking up to five more years - a 28-year timeline.

Coun Mohammed said the Lib Dems had previously been very critical of the company over how long it was taking.

He added: “With Cole Brothers, I want them to deliver on their promises on a timescale that fits in with Heart of the City II. I want to see it fully open within five years.”

Urban Splash has been chosen to redevelop the Cole Brothers building

The store is in the centre of the city council’s £480m development scheme.

Planning officer Neil Jones said the council would impose conditions but couldn’t control Urban Splash “completely” over the next 30 years, although it would be keen to maintain its reputation. And it was taking on the majority of the risk.

A spokesperson for Urban Splash said: “We’ll build on our track record at Park Hill, where we’ve led the complex redevelopment of a Sheffield icon, creating a new cultural quarter for the city. Lots has been achieved here to date, with more than 800 homes completed – including hundreds of homes of mixed-tenure, a 356-student block, thousands of square feet of occupied commercial spaces, cafes, shops and landscaping – and a nomination for the Stirling Prize. Our plans for the next phase have been lodged with the local authority and we look forward to progressing those while also evolving our vision for Cole Brothers."

“We’re proud to be engaged with Sheffielders as we pay respect to both buildings.”

Urban Splash says ground floor cafes could open in six months.

The 1960s store was controversially Grade II listed last summer - when expressions of interest fell from 18 to six.

Greens leader Coun Douglas Johnson said the remaining proposals were all high quality and it “sent a clear statement as to the value of heritage assets.”

How the former John Lewis could look.