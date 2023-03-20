News you can trust since 1887
Casanova Crookes: First look inside as popular Sheffield restaurant re-opens under new bosses

This is the new face of Casanova restaurant in Crookes, re-opening after six months with new bosses.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT

The venue closed in September, after previous owner Salvatore Ilardi retired after 25 years running the well known Italian restaurant. This picture gallery shows for the first time how the venue has been transformed.

But today it is back up an running after a major facelift which has transformed the inside of the building, which now has a wine bar downstairs, and the main restaurant area upstairs.

Entering the venue, on the corner of Marston Road, an illuminated sign on the far wall is one the first signs of change. And the bar area has been moved to allow for more light, with more windows visible. The downstairs area will be mainly used as a wine bar, but food will also be served there if required.

The location of the stairs has been moved away from the previous location along the front window, allowing more space upstairs. The upstairs area is now the main restaurant area, having previously been used for storage.

There are also plans to put a new sign in place on the outside of the building, although the previous one still remains at present.

Casanova restaurant, Crookes, Sheffield, has re-opened under new bosses after a six month revamp. Pictured are staff at the downstairs bar.

1. Downstairs bar

Casanova restaurant, Crookes, Sheffield, has re-opened under new bosses after a six month revamp. Pictured are staff at the downstairs bar. Photo: David Kessen

Casanova restaurant, Crookes, Sheffield, has re-opened under new bosses after a six month revamp. Pictured is the downstairs 'wine bar' area.

2. Casanova

Casanova restaurant, Crookes, Sheffield, has re-opened under new bosses after a six month revamp. Pictured is the downstairs 'wine bar' area. Photo: David Kessen

Casanova restaurant, Crookes, Sheffield, has re-opened under new bosses after a six month revamp. Pictured is the downstairs 'wine bar' area.

3. Re-opened

Casanova restaurant, Crookes, Sheffield, has re-opened under new bosses after a six month revamp. Pictured is the downstairs 'wine bar' area. Photo: David Kessen

Casanova restaurant, Crookes, Sheffield, has re-opened under new bosses after a six month revamp. Pictured are the stairs in the downstairs wine bar

4. New staircase

Casanova restaurant, Crookes, Sheffield, has re-opened under new bosses after a six month revamp. Pictured are the stairs in the downstairs wine bar Photo: David Kessen

