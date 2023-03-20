This is the new face of Casanova restaurant in Crookes, re-opening after six months with new bosses.

The venue closed in September, after previous owner Salvatore Ilardi retired after 25 years running the well known Italian restaurant. This picture gallery shows for the first time how the venue has been transformed.

But today it is back up an running after a major facelift which has transformed the inside of the building, which now has a wine bar downstairs, and the main restaurant area upstairs.

Entering the venue, on the corner of Marston Road, an illuminated sign on the far wall is one the first signs of change. And the bar area has been moved to allow for more light, with more windows visible. The downstairs area will be mainly used as a wine bar, but food will also be served there if required.

The location of the stairs has been moved away from the previous location along the front window, allowing more space upstairs. The upstairs area is now the main restaurant area, having previously been used for storage.

There are also plans to put a new sign in place on the outside of the building, although the previous one still remains at present.

