A new restaurant is due to open tomorrow (Thursday, March 16) on the site of Sheffield’s popular Casanova venue.

The popular restaurant shut late last year after owner Salvatore Ilardi retired after 25 years at the well-known Crookes venue. But the venue has been taken over by Saimir Bezati, an Italian resident of Sheffield, and according to posts on social media the restaurant will reopen on Thursday, March 16, from 5pm.

Last year Salvatore, and wife Angie, marked the end of 25 years running the well-known venue, opening up on a Sunday just before the venue’s closure just to treat customers to drinks, to say goodbye and thank them for their support over the years. It also proved an opportunity for one of the new owners to meet the public.

Salvatore Ilardi has retired after 25 years at Casanova restaurant, Crookes, but there are plans to keep a restaurant running at the site, on the corner of Marston Road, under new ownership. Pictured are Ruta Prakapaite, new owner Saimir Bezati, Salvatore Ilardi, and Angie Ilardi.

At the time, we reported how many visitors brought flowers to say farewell the longstanding owners, who still hope to spend plenty of time in the Crookes area in the future, as they feel they belong there.

Angie told The Star: "We’re so thankful to our loyal customers and friends, who have been supporting us for so many years.”

Salvo said it was about time for him to sit down and have a nice retirement.

The couple are planning to use some of their time to travel to visit relatives in Italy and the Philippines.