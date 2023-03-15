News you can trust since 1887
Restaurant due to open tomorrow on site of Sheffield's popular Casanova venue in Crookes

A new restaurant is due to open tomorrow (Thursday, March 16) on the site of Sheffield’s popular Casanova venue.

By Lee Peace
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:23 GMT

The popular restaurant shut late last year after owner Salvatore Ilardi retired after 25 years at the well-known Crookes venue. But the venue has been taken over by Saimir Bezati, an Italian resident of Sheffield, and according to posts on social media the restaurant will reopen on Thursday, March 16, from 5pm.

End of an era as Casanova restaurant, Crookes, Sheffield, up for sale after 25 y...
Last year Salvatore, and wife Angie, marked the end of 25 years running the well-known venue, opening up on a Sunday just before the venue’s closure just to treat customers to drinks, to say goodbye and thank them for their support over the years. It also proved an opportunity for one of the new owners to meet the public.

Salvatore Ilardi has retired after 25 years at Casanova restaurant, Crookes, but there are plans to keep a restaurant running at the site, on the corner of Marston Road, under new ownership. Pictured are Ruta Prakapaite, new owner Saimir Bezati, Salvatore Ilardi, and Angie Ilardi.
At the time, we reported how many visitors brought flowers to say farewell the longstanding owners, who still hope to spend plenty of time in the Crookes area in the future, as they feel they belong there.

Angie told The Star: "We’re so thankful to our loyal customers and friends, who have been supporting us for so many years.”

MORE: Casanova restaurant Sheffield: Tributes to long standing venue, put up for sale after 25 years

Salvo said it was about time for him to sit down and have a nice retirement.

Salvatore Ilardi has retired after 25 years at Casanova restaurant, Crookes, but there are plans to keep a restaurant running at the site, on the corner of Marston Road, under new ownership. Pictured is the restaurant.
The couple are planning to use some of their time to travel to visit relatives in Italy and the Philippines.

Salvo first took over at the restaurant in 1997, at the age of 42. It had previously been an Italian restaurant under the name of Santino’s.

