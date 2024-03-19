Karen's Diner Sheffield: Opening date announced for return of 'world's rudest restaurant' on The Moor
Karen’s Diner has announced an opening date for its new Sheffield restaurant.
The TikTok sensation is promising ‘great food and rude service’ to 'thick-skinned customers' starting on Saturday, April 27.
It has taken the unit next to Nando’s on The Moor in The Light Cinema complex. It is twice the size of its original venue.
Speaking exclusively to The Star, Karen was explicit: "Sheffield was the first restaurant I opened in England, and we can't wait to resume where we left off."
It will be run by Babar Ijaz who approached the Karen's Diner Group at the start of the year as he was returning to the UK from Australia having operated a burger chain.
The firm says tables can be booked on its website now.
It states: "We pride ourselves in awful service. Head down to experience a roast, Yorkshire style and we're not talking about the edible kind."
