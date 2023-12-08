Beeches of Walkley: Well-known Sheffield shop closed again as business apparently up for sale
A popular Sheffield business appears to have closed down, and has apparently been put up for sale.
Beeches of Walkley was today closed, with neighbouring businesses saying it has not now opened for weeks.
The store, traditionally a farm shop with a deli, had also been home to a Post Office counter for some time.
Beeches was due to close earlier this year, when its previous boss, butcher, Chris Beech announced he was leaving the shop to concentrate on his other business, in Ranmoor.
The shop on South Road, Walkley, today had a closed notice on the door, and locals said it had been closed for weeks now.
Meanwhile, a social media posting has been placed under the name of Shah Nuwaz, on Facebook, offering the business for sale. It states: "Fully fitted and stocked deli and mini market business for sale located in Walkley Sheffield DM for enquiries." Mr Nuwaz has been approached for comment.
Previous owner Chris Beech gave the business to Sirfraz Hassan and Dula Bibi, with the couple taking over just a few days before the date it was feared that the shop could close.
Mr Beech cited a number of reasons leaving the shop, including Sheffield Council’s controversial ‘active travel zone’ in Crookes and Walkley, which involved roads being blocked off, which he said played a huge part.
He had been at South Road for 14 years.
When Sirfraz and Dula took over earlier this year, the couple kept on aspects of the business, including the Post Office counter, the farm shop and the deli, adding new foods to the deli including onion bhajis, which Dula has been well known for and has been producing and supplying for other businesses for years.