Cycle parking rethink in Sheffield Attercliffe regeneration scheme

Cycle lane

Plans to introduce a cycle parking hub as part of work to regenerate Attercliffe in Sheffield have been shelved because of a lack of interest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea to build the cycle hub at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park formed part of a major scheme to encourage active travel in the area. The rundown ex-steel-making area is being regenerated using government Levelling Up Fund money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim now is to use £30,200 of the £17m Levelling Up Fund project budget to design up to 100 cycle parking spaces and associated infrastructure. Rather than one big cycle hub like the one at Sheffield railway station, this will comprise sets of street bike stands near the Olympic Legacy Park and tram stops.

These are known as Sheffield stands because the idea to use metal piping bent into a square arch shape to create simple, low-cost bike racks apparently came from the Steel City.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance committee heard on Tuesday (May 6) from finance manager Damian Watkinson that the plan originally was to build a cycle hub but this was not possible. Leasing a building would not be possible as the Levelling Up funding is for capital projects only and paying for leasing falls outside the funding rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that a marketing exercise also showed that there was not sufficient interest in the idea, so the plans have now changed.

Major plans for Attercliffe include building a world-leading NHS children’s health research centre being developed by Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust at the Olympic Legacy Park. The National Centre for Child Health Technology is set to open this year.

They also involve the redevelopment of the Spartan Works former steelworks on Attercliffe Road as the Attercliffe Waterside community of more than 1,000 new homes and the creation of an arts complex in the new Adelphi Square, based at the old Grade II-listed Adelphi cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the aim of the project is to make public transport and ‘active travel’ – walking, wheeling and cycling – easier in the area. It also aims to create better transport links with Attercliffe and the city centre.