Attercliffe: Investigation into Supertram safety launched after two teenagers struck on crossing in Sheffield
On Sunday, June 22, at around 4pm, a 17-year-old boy and a girl, 15, were struck by a tram at a crossing near the junction of Woodbourn Road and Staniforth Road in the Attercliffe area.
An air ambulance was called to the scene and the two teens were taken to hospital.
South Yorkshire Police has since confirmed that they have both been discharged and returned home.
Now the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) have launched an investigation into safety concerns at the crossing, which is set to identify the events which led to the incident.
They have also said they will explore the management of risks at the crossing, and wider strategies for identifying and mitigating risks across the wider Supertram system.
The investigators, who work with the Department for Transport, have revealed that the tram was travelling at around 15mph at the time of the collision.
A spokesperson for the watchdog said: “The crossing is situated just to the south of the road junction where Woodbourn Road meets Staniforth Road. At the time of the accident, the two pedestrians, who had previously travelled north along Woodbourn Road, were moving eastwards over the crossing.
“The road junction is protected by road traffic lights and tram signals, while signs and road markings inform crossing users of the presence of trams and instruct them to look both ways. Users approaching the crossing from Woodbourn Road are separated from the tramway by a fence. This is around 44 metres long and ends at the crossing.
“Our investigation is independent of any investigation by the tramway industry or by the industry’s regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.
“We will publish our findings, including any recommendations to improve safety, at the conclusion of our investigation.”
