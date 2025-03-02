Atelier: Fashion brand loved by Billie Eilish announces expansion to new Sheffield city centre shop

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 06:01 BST

A fashion brand with celebrity fans including Billie Eilish is expanding to a new, bigger shop in Sheffield city centre.

Atelier was one of the original shops When Leah’s Yard opened off Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre last year.

It sells unique punk-inspired creations, including caps, T-shirts and jackets, designed and made by owner Morgan Sidle.

Morgan Sidle, founder of the fashion firm Atelier, in his shop at Leah's Yard, in Sheffield city centre. He is moving to a new larger shop elsewhere in the city centre, on Earl Street, as the business expands.
Morgan Sidle, founder of the fashion firm Atelier, in his shop at Leah's Yard, in Sheffield city centre. He is moving to a new larger shop elsewhere in the city centre, on Earl Street, as the business expands. | National World

Morgan’s clothes have been sported by the likes of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Fontaines D.C. guitarist Carlos O'Connell.

Leah’s Yard announced this week that Atelier was closing its shop there and moving into larger commercial premises on Earl Street, near The Moor, as Morgan expands the business.

Announcing the news, it said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled for him. His journey is a perfect example of why Leah’s Yard exists - to help local businesses thrive.

“Join us in wishing Morgan all the best. We already know his brand is destined for greatness.”

Some of Atelier founder Morgan Sidle's creations. His clothes and accessories have been sported by celebrities including Billie Eilish and Fontaines D.C. guitarist Carlos O'Connell.
Some of Atelier founder Morgan Sidle’s creations. His clothes and accessories have been sported by celebrities including Billie Eilish and Fontaines D.C. guitarist Carlos O'Connell. | National World

“New spaces are now available for the next exciting venture, with an exciting announcement coming sooner than you may think...”

Morgan only launched Atelier from his mum’s garden shed in Barnsley a few years ago and it has proved a huge success.

Everything he stocks is made by him in Sheffield, either from scratch or by upcycling second-hand gear, with sustainability and originality key to his clothes and accessories.

He has described Atelier as a ‘completely sustainable alternative brand for people who feel they’re not really represented fashion-wise’.

Morgan previously worked as a creative director,making videos and doing photography for bands, and his music photography and movies are on display in his new shop.

He believes music and fashion go hand in hand, and said: “Sheffield’s produced lots of great artists but I feel it needs to be represented a bit more for fashion.”

Leah’s Yard, a historic collection of old workshops centred around a pretty cobbled courtyard, opened in August 2024 as a hub for independent retailers and creative businesses, following a major restoration.

