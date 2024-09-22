Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fashion designer with celebrity fans including singer Billie Eilish has opened his first ever shop in Sheffield.

Morgan Sidle, whose unique creations are inspired by the 70s DIY punk era, with a modern edge, launched Atelier from his mum’s garden shed in Barnsley just a few years ago.

Morgan Sidle, founder of Atelier, whose designs have been sported by celebrities including Billie Eilish and Fontaines D.C. guitarist Carlos O'Connell. He is pictured in his new shop at Leah's Yard, in Sheffield city centre, with one of his bleached shirts. | National World

His alternative designs have proved a big hit, with Billie Eilish sporting one of Atelier’s distinctive caps, and Fontaines D.C. guitarist Carlos O'Connell recently donning a trademark bleached shirt made by Morgan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has now joined the traders operating out of historic Leah’s Yard, off Cambridge Street, which reopened in August as a stylish indie shopping destination.

Atelier founder Morgan Sidle at work in his new shop at Leah's Yard, in Sheffield city centre. Photo by Martin Cotton (@martingcotton). | Martin Cotton (@martingcotton)

Morgan explained how everything he stocks is made by him in Sheffield, either from scratch or by upcycling second-hand gear, with sustainability and originality key to his clothes and accessories.

An Atelier cap like the one worn by Billie Eilish will set you back £25-30, while a bleached shirt costs around £60-70.

Morgan plans to introduce screen printing in store soon, meaning people will be able to bring their own items like denim jackets or white T-shirts and get one of Atelier’s original designs printed on them while they wait.

He describes Atelier as a ‘completely sustainable alternative brand for people who feel they’re not really represented fashion-wise’.

Atelier is one of the new indepedent shops at Leah's Yard, in Sheffield city centre. Photo by Martin Cotton (@martingcotton). | Martin Cotton (@martingcotton)

Explaining how it all started, Morgan, who is 26 and was born and raised in Penistone before moving to Barnsley, said he had never designed or made clothes before his mum taught him to sew around four or five years ago.

“I really enjoyed the idea of altering clothes or making them from scratch, and I taught myself how to screen print through watching YouTube tutorials and trail and error,” he told The Star.

He started out making his clothes from his mum’s garden shed in Barnsley but now makes everything in Sheffield.

Morgan previously worked as a creative director,making videos and doing photography for bands, and his music photography and movies are on display in his new shop.

He believes music and fashion go hand in hand, and said: “Sheffield’s produced lots of great artists but I feel it needs to be represented a bit more for fashion.”