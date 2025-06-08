Plans for the former site of a popular Sheffield takeway on the city’s main party street have been revealed.

The owners of the building which once housed the well known Adnan’s takeaway, on West Street, have now submitted a planning application to Sheffield Council for the unit, which is part of a major residential building called The James, in Rockingham House.

And it outlines plans to use the shop as a takeaway, on the corner of West Steet and Rockingham Street, but to transform it instead into a café or coffee shop.

Adnan's on West Street, Sheffield, has "permanently closed", according to Google. | National World

Owners Oakstore Limited have submitted a planning application to Sheffield Council.

Their agent, Christian Cardiss, of Urbanist Urbana Town Planning Ltd, told the council: “This planning application seeks to change the use of the ground floor unit at the corner of West Street and Rockingham Street from Sui Generis (takeaway) to Class E, with the intention of providing a use similar to a café or coffee shop, however it is important to state that a preferred occupier is currently undetermined.

“It is our view that the application for change of use will provide public benefit, further enhancing the potential for active frontage, and delivering a use which would most likely be more amenable to neighbouring occupiers and occupants of the building at first floor and above.

“The omission of a prospective takeaway end user would remove the likelihood of evening or late night activity, and mitigate the potential for noise or unpleasant odours. Class E uses similar to those described would deliver the potential for active frontage during the early morning and daytime hours, contributing positively to the vibrancy and vitality of the Devonshire Quarter.”

Adnan’s, a former kebab shop, operated on West Street for decades.

For 25 years, it was a staple of West Street, with party-goers flooding through the doors until the early hours of the morning.

But it closed in the summer of 2024, with the interior ripped out.