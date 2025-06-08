Adnan's takeaway Sheffield: Plans revealed for former popular takeaway site on West Street, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 07:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Plans for the former site of a popular Sheffield takeway on the city’s main party street have been revealed.

The owners of the building which once housed the well known Adnan’s takeaway, on West Street, have now submitted a planning application to Sheffield Council for the unit, which is part of a major residential building called The James, in Rockingham House.

And it outlines plans to use the shop as a takeaway, on the corner of West Steet and Rockingham Street, but to transform it instead into a café or coffee shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Adnan's on West Street, Sheffield, has "permanently closed", according to Google.Adnan's on West Street, Sheffield, has "permanently closed", according to Google.
Adnan's on West Street, Sheffield, has "permanently closed", according to Google. | National World

Owners Oakstore Limited have submitted a planning application to Sheffield Council.

Their agent, Christian Cardiss, of Urbanist Urbana Town Planning Ltd, told the council: “This planning application seeks to change the use of the ground floor unit at the corner of West Street and Rockingham Street from Sui Generis (takeaway) to Class E, with the intention of providing a use similar to a café or coffee shop, however it is important to state that a preferred occupier is currently undetermined.

“It is our view that the application for change of use will provide public benefit, further enhancing the potential for active frontage, and delivering a use which would most likely be more amenable to neighbouring occupiers and occupants of the building at first floor and above.

“The omission of a prospective takeaway end user would remove the likelihood of evening or late night activity, and mitigate the potential for noise or unpleasant odours. Class E uses similar to those described would deliver the potential for active frontage during the early morning and daytime hours, contributing positively to the vibrancy and vitality of the Devonshire Quarter.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adnan’s, a former kebab shop, operated on West Street for decades.

For 25 years, it was a staple of West Street, with party-goers flooding through the doors until the early hours of the morning.

But it closed in the summer of 2024, with the interior ripped out.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice