A prominent kebab on the main thoroughfare in Sheffield city centre appears to have shut down.

For 25 years, Adnans has been a staple of West Street, with party-goers flooding through the doors until the early hours of the morning.

But according to Google, the venue has “permanently closed”. It has an average score of just 1.6 out of 5 from customers.

The interior appears to have been completely ripped out amid what looks to be ongoing building work.

Adnan's on West Street, Sheffield, has "permanently closed", according to Google. | National World

Recent years have seen the chicken shop struggling with its food hygiene standards. In 2022, the premises was handed a one-star rating by health officials at Sheffield City Council. Then this year saw it downgraded further, to a score of zero, meaning ‘urgent’ improvements were necessary.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by The Star revealed that the findings inside the shop left one inspector “very concerned”.

The inside of the Sheffield chicken shop has been completely ripped out. | National World

Shortly after securing the alarming rating, the owner Zubair Khan told The Star that it would be closed while a renovation was carried out, before re-opening in late February.

At the time, Mr Khan said: "We will be still the same and do our best to keep everyone happy as we have been doing the past 25 years and try our best for the customers."

Its website is still running and taking orders every day of the week between 6pm and 2.30am.