Adnan's, Sheffield: Famous West Street kebab shop ‘permanently closed’, according to Google
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
For 25 years, Adnans has been a staple of West Street, with party-goers flooding through the doors until the early hours of the morning.
But according to Google, the venue has “permanently closed”. It has an average score of just 1.6 out of 5 from customers.
The interior appears to have been completely ripped out amid what looks to be ongoing building work.
Recent years have seen the chicken shop struggling with its food hygiene standards. In 2022, the premises was handed a one-star rating by health officials at Sheffield City Council. Then this year saw it downgraded further, to a score of zero, meaning ‘urgent’ improvements were necessary.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
A Freedom of Information request submitted by The Star revealed that the findings inside the shop left one inspector “very concerned”.
Shortly after securing the alarming rating, the owner Zubair Khan told The Star that it would be closed while a renovation was carried out, before re-opening in late February.
At the time, Mr Khan said: "We will be still the same and do our best to keep everyone happy as we have been doing the past 25 years and try our best for the customers."
Its website is still running and taking orders every day of the week between 6pm and 2.30am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.