Adnan's: Popular Sheffield West Street chicken takeaway will be back soon after refurbishments, says owner
A popular Sheffield takeaway on the city's main nightlife street will be "back soon" after closing for refurbishment.
Many partygoers on West Street will have noticed the absence of Adnan's Fried Chicken at the corner of Rockingham Street on nights out in the past two weeks, with rumours shared online it was gone for good.
Now, the chicken shop's owners have confirmed Adnan's will return following a facelift.
Refurbishments are ongoing to replace kitchenware and renovate the main dining area, and iit could be back open "this weekend" (February 24).
Owner Zubair Khan said: "We will be open very soon, hopefully by the end of this week.
"We will be still the same and do our best to keep everyone happy as we have been doing the past 25 years and try our best for the customers."