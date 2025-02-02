West Street Sheffield: Mystery surrounds future of former Adnan's kebab shop
Workmen have been carrying out work to the exterior of West Street, which was until recently the Adnan’s kebab shop.
Agents for the property say there is not currently a new occupier ready to take over the building
On stonework, on both the the Rockingham Street frontage of the building and its West Street façade, the phrase“We are the memorial as the bearers of memory. We are the monument” has appeared.
Sheffield commercial property agents Crosthwaites Commercial confirmed to The Star that they were going to be marketing the building shortly, but said there was not currently a business ready to move in.
They said the owners were looking for something to complement the residential accommodation block which is above the building. Possibilities uses are understood to include facilities like coffee shops.
The words on the outside of the building are similar to the name of an exhibit which was run at the Graves Gallery last year, which was called ‘We are the Monument’.
Sheffield Museums have been approached.
The building is next to a private health clinic on its Rockingham Street side, while the neighbouring building on West Street appears unoccupied.
It is close to a number of well known Sheffield pubs on the other side of the road, including West Street Live, Tiger Works and Molly Malone’s.
The new use for the building will be replacing a former kebab shop, which had operated on West Street for decades.
For 25 years, Adnans had been a staple of West Street, with party-goers flooding through the doors until the early hours of the morning.
But it closed in the summer of 2024, with the interior appearing at the time to have been completely ripped out amid what looked to be ongoing building work.