Mystery surrounds the future of a Sheffield city centre kebab shop, which traded for 25 years.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workmen have been carrying out work to the exterior of West Street, which was until recently the Adnan’s kebab shop.

Agents for the property say there is not currently a new occupier ready to take over the building

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workmen fitting mystery words to the front of the former Adnan's takeaway on West Street, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

On stonework, on both the the Rockingham Street frontage of the building and its West Street façade, the phrase“We are the memorial as the bearers of memory. We are the monument” has appeared.

Sheffield commercial property agents Crosthwaites Commercial confirmed to The Star that they were going to be marketing the building shortly, but said there was not currently a business ready to move in.

The completed working at the front of the former Adnan's building, on West Street, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

They said the owners were looking for something to complement the residential accommodation block which is above the building. Possibilities uses are understood to include facilities like coffee shops.

The words on the outside of the building are similar to the name of an exhibit which was run at the Graves Gallery last year, which was called ‘We are the Monument’.

Sheffield Museums have been approached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is next to a private health clinic on its Rockingham Street side, while the neighbouring building on West Street appears unoccupied.

It is close to a number of well known Sheffield pubs on the other side of the road, including West Street Live, Tiger Works and Molly Malone’s.

The new use for the building will be replacing a former kebab shop, which had operated on West Street for decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 25 years, Adnans had been a staple of West Street, with party-goers flooding through the doors until the early hours of the morning.

But it closed in the summer of 2024, with the interior appearing at the time to have been completely ripped out amid what looked to be ongoing building work.