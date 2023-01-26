A councillor has criticised plans for a 963-apartment block in Sheffield city centre saying there was an oversupply of student accommodation already and the flats were so ‘poky’ they would harm mental health.

City ward councillor Ruth Mersereau objected to plans for the co-living tower block at the underutilised junctions of Wellington Street, Rockingham Street and Trafalgar Street, saying it does not meet regional planning guidelines.

Originally, the development was going to become Yorkshire’s tallest building at 38 storeys but it was cut down to 26 due to viability issues worsened by rising construction and material costs.

Coun Mersereau said the latest proposed room sizes were far below the guidelines for South Yorkshire, and in some cases less than half the size of what is recommended to developers.

She also said the cycle provision was nearly 200 spaces short of Sheffield Council’s guidelines.

“This is a large block of short-stay student accommodation, of which there is already an oversupply in the city,” she said. “What we actually need is housing for people who want to live longer term in the city centre, and to build stronger longer-term neighbourhoods and communities.

“The room sizes proposed by the developer are really poky. Living in spaces that are too small has a negative impact on people’s health and wellbeing. The proposed sizes for flats are very concerning.

“It really looks like the developer is trying to cram as many units in as possible for financial reasons and to the detriment of the people who have to live there.”

She said it would overshadow the nearby Devonshire Courtyard, the extra traffic generated was “hugely underestimated” and it needed better easy access to green open spaces.

“If we are to truly regard ourselves as a ‘green city’, as Sheffield promotes itself, then this development simply doesn’t belong here,” she added.

Proposed living spaces would be a mix of: 913 studios of which 29 would be accessible, 15 two-bed flats and 35 six-bed flats.

The development would also include a gym, cinema rooms, dance studios, cafes, study areas, common rooms, prayer rooms, courtyard garden, 24 hour security, games rooms and ground floor retail.

Staniforth Architects was contacted for comment.

The full planning application can be found via the council’s planning portal here.

