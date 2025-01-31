Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield pensioner was barred from a Wetherspoons - after he complained about mushrooms missing from his breakfast.

Andrew Widdowson, aged 72, from Chesterfield, had enjoyed his breakfasts at the Portland Hotel at West Bars every day for about three years.

But on Thursday, January 16, Mr Widdowson was barred from his favourite pub after he complained that his meal was served without a mushroom.

However the business say they took the decision after the pensioner made a ‘hand gesture’ at a member of staff – something Mr Widdowson denies.

He said: “When I complained about the fact that there was no mushrooms on the plate, the gentleman who brought my breakfast said in a really nasty voice that they didn’t have any mushrooms.

"I asked him why didn’t he tell me that they didn’t have any mushrooms when I ordered. I would have had something else.

"Then he said to me ‘if you’re not satisfied, there is the door’. I was struck dumb.

"I finished my breakfast, I got my stick and I went to the coffee machine to get a refill because you are allowed free refills on coffees.

"I went to the machine and this young gentleman who served me came up to me and said ‘you can’t get a refill, you’re barred’.

"I said I beg your pardon and he repeated that I am barred, so I left the establishment. I didn’t bother to go again, I was embarrassed that I would be ask to leave again.

"I am 72 and disabled, it has been a part of my routine to go in and have breakfast at that public house. Over the last three years I have had absolutely none issues. I’ve never been barred from a public house in my life.”

A spokesperson for Wetherspoons said: “Wetherspoon is aware of the matter and having investigated it with the hotel’s management team, the customer complained that his breakfast was missing a mushroom but was informed that this was due to mushrooms unfortunately being out-of-stock on that day.

“Following other complaints about the quality of this breakfast, the customer made a hand gesture towards a member of staff after which he was informed that he would be refused further entry to the pub.”

Mr Widdowson, who denied making any hand gestures towards Wetherspoons staff members, added: “I sat at table number 26, just under a camera, the footage will show that I did not make any hand signs, whatsoever.”

Wetherspoons refused to provide CCTV footage from the day or comment any further.