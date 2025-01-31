Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the best pub in South Yorkshire, according to the Telegraph.

But what makes the Kelham Island Tavern such a beloved Sheffield institution, elevating it above the fierce competition from so many other fine watering holes across the city and beyond in Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster?

Landlady Louise Singleton at the Kelham Island Tavern, on Russell Steret, Sheffield, which has been named the best pub in South Yorkshire | National World

From the outside, it’s hard to see what sets this traditional, unassuming boozer, on Russell Street, opposite a car park on the outskirts of Sheffield’s trendiest neighbourhood, apart from the competition.

But it’s clearly doing something right, with a sign on the wall stating how it was crowned CAMRA’s best real ale pub in Sheffield a remarkable 11 times between 2004 and 2015, best in Yorkshire seven times during that period, and best in Britain two years running, in 2008 and 2009.

That sign’s well out of date, of course, with the Kelham Island Tavern having been named Sheffield’s best pub another six times since 2015, including in 2023 and 2024.

And now the list of honours has grown even longer, after it featured in the Telegraph’s recent list of the best pub in every English county.

The Kelham Island Tavern, on Russell Street, Sheffield, dates back to 1830 | National World

Step inside and it feels like the definition of a classic British watering hole, from the pretty banquette seating and wood panelled bar, with its tiled surround, to the stained glass lanterns and the bell to ring last orders.

Outside there’s a charming little beer garden, with cosy seating, colourful bunting and Easter Island-style stone heads nestled amid the palm trees and other greenery.

But as the regulars tell me, it’s the beer and the atmosphere which make the Kelham Island Tavern such a cherished part of Sheffield’s pub scene.

The back room at the Kelham Island Tavern, on Russell Street, Sheffield | National World

There’s a commendable selection of real ales, with rotating guest beers alongside the mainstays, and a wide range of other drinks, including cider and malt whisky.

The pub hosts weekly music sessions and there’s a quiz night every Monday, and the food includes tasty Waterall pork pies and sausage rolls.

As soon as you step inside, the Kelham Island Tavern feels warm and welcoming, with a relaxed but friendly vibe.

The extensive list of bottles and cans served at the Kelham Island Tavern, on Russell Street, Sheffield | National World

One of the regulars, who goes by the nickname the Sheffield Hatter, tells me: “I’ve been coming here for probably 20 years now.

“The beer’s always such good quality and there’s a huge variety, and there’s a really friendly, welcoming atmosphere too.

“The people who took it over after Trevor (Wraith) and Lewis (Gonda) left had a difficult start with the Covid lockdowns but they recovered very well from that.

“I often tell people it’s not just the best pub in South Yorkshire, it’s the best pub in the world.”

John Bratley is one of the regulars at the Kelham Island Tavern, on Russell Street, Sheffield. He praised the beer and the company there. | National World

John Bratley says: “I’ve been in Sheffield nearly 12 years and I’ve been coming here ever since I moved up from London.

“There’s good beer at decent prices, mostly nice people and great bar staff. It’s an excellent pub.

Inside the Kelham Island Tavern, on Russell Street, Sheffield, where there's a welcoming atmosphere | National World

The pub was built in the 1830s as part of a terrace and was originally called the Sawmaker before being renamed the White Hart and, in 1995, the Kelham Island Tavern.

It had fallen into disrepair when it was taken on by Trevor Wraith, who with the help of Lewis Gonda, refurbished the pub, reopened it and served as landlord from 2002 to 2018.

Trevor handed the reins to Louise Singleton and her partner Josh Jepson, who have maintained its reputation as Sheffield’s finest drinking spot.