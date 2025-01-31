An Afternoon with Simon Winston BEM, Holocaust Survivor, at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum
What’s it like to be forced to hide from the Nazis in a pigsty as a child?
To have your life saved by a scrubbing brush? And eventually, to become a Nottingham Forest supporter in a wonderful new country he is proud to call home?
Simon Winston tells all.
Book now to hear Simon’s powerful story, to ask him questions and to see the poignant sculpture dedicated in our beautiful gardens to Simon’s hidden childhood.
Book your tickets here: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/an-afternoon-with-simon-winston-bem-holocaust-survivor
The Centre will be open from 10am to 4.30pm to allow members of the public to visit exhibitions and memorial gardens.