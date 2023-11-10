Sheffield coffee shops: Chapter One Coffee announces Weston Park horsebox will close due to 'excessive fees'
The coffee shop operates out of a little horsebox named "Hugo" and has proven popular with park visitors and people working at and visiting Sheffield Children's Hospital and Weston Park Hospital.
An independent, family run coffee shop in Sheffield has announced the end of their horsebox location in Weston Park.
Chapter One Coffee has been a part of the city park's landscape for over two years, providing hot drinks and cakes to visitors out of their blue horsebox.
In a post to the business' Facebook page, the family said: "It’s with real sadness that we officially announce that our presence in Weston Park, in our little horsebox ‘Hugo’, has come to an end.
"We’ve made some real memories over the last two and a bit years, made some good friends, had great days and hard days, had real laugh out loud moments and also shed a tear or two along the way.
"Our lasting memory will be of the countless wonderful people we’ve got to know during our time in the park, visiting us rain or shine and keeping us going while we shivered through the cold winter days.
"We’re now throwing all our usual love and energy into our new shop on Barber Road. Come and visit us there if you haven’t already, it’s got all the lovely stuff you came to expect at Hugo, with so much more!!"
The company sited falling footfall in the park, "ever increasing costs" and "excessive fees" making it difficult for the business to continue.
Chapter One will live on through their new shop on Barber Road, Crookesmoor, which opened earlier this year. The instantly recognisable blue branding of Hugo the horsebox has been replicated on the shopfront.