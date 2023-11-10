The coffee shop operates out of a little horsebox named "Hugo" and has proven popular with park visitors and people working at and visiting Sheffield Children's Hospital and Weston Park Hospital.

An independent, family run coffee shop in Sheffield has announced the end of their horsebox location in Weston Park.

Chapter One Coffee has been a part of the city park's landscape for over two years, providing hot drinks and cakes to visitors out of their blue horsebox.

In a post to the business' Facebook page, the family said: "It’s with real sadness that we officially announce that our presence in Weston Park, in our little horsebox ‘Hugo’, has come to an end.

The family run coffee shop, Chapter One Coffee, in Weston park have announced they will be ending their presence there due to "excessive fees". (Photo courtesy of Dean Atkins)

"We’ve made some real memories over the last two and a bit years, made some good friends, had great days and hard days, had real laugh out loud moments and also shed a tear or two along the way.

"Our lasting memory will be of the countless wonderful people we’ve got to know during our time in the park, visiting us rain or shine and keeping us going while we shivered through the cold winter days.

"We’re now throwing all our usual love and energy into our new shop on Barber Road. Come and visit us there if you haven’t already, it’s got all the lovely stuff you came to expect at Hugo, with so much more!!"

The company sited falling footfall in the park, "ever increasing costs" and "excessive fees" making it difficult for the business to continue.