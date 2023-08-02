The owners behind a popular coffee kiosk in one of Sheffield's best known parks have now revealed plans to open up a shop.

The Chapter One kiosk, which is run from of a converted horse box in Weston Park between the museum and the tennis courts, have been selling drinks, pastries and cakes in the park for the last two years.

Now the family which runs the business has announced plans to upscale, and take over a former hairdressers shop on Barber Road, Crookesmoor, converting it into their first coffee shop.

Chapter One, which operates a coffee stand in Weston Park, Sheffield, is set to open a coffee shop on Barber Road, Walkley. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The van in the park will be closed for two weeks while they set up the new shop, but will then re-open again when things are running smoothly..

Matt Lucas, who runs Chapter One with wife Jo, said they hope to be able to open the new shop on Monday August 7, as long as everything is in place by that point.

He said: "We're going to try to run both. We will have to see, but we really don't want to stop what we have been doing in the park. We started in the park in July 2021, and we've been there two years and a week. We feel like we're part of the community, and love it there.

"But what will have to happen is that we close it for two weeks while we get up and running, and then we will open it again. It should just be a couple of weeks while we get up to speed."

Matt said it was their first venture into running a shop.

"We are very attached to Weston Park," he said. "We have many regulars from the hospital over the road - hospital staff, patients, and university staff too, and dog walkers."

He said a lot of their customers lived in the local area and may use the shop as well. The shop will also sell food, with items including paninis and toasties planned for the menu, as well as cakes and pastries.