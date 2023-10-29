The pub remains on the market and is available to book for events, meaning it will continue to serve the community until a new owner is found

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Sheffield pub run by the same family for nearly 40 years has closed, with punters describing it as the 'end of an era'.

But The Stocks pub, on Stocks Hill, in Ecclesfield, remains open for parties and other events, including weddings and funerals, and is already booked up at weekends until Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Briggs and her family have run the venue since March 1984, when Joanne's mum, Sheila Renshaw took over there, along with Alan Frith.

Joanne is today helped out by her daughters Tiffany Harrison and Natalie Briggs, who also manages the The Park Hotel pub in Hillsborough.

They have been trying to sell the pub, formerly called Ye Olde Tankard, so they can spend more time together as a family. After failing to find a buyer yet who will keep it running as a pub, they took the difficult decision to close.

Pub still on the market

The pub remains on the market and is available to book for events, meaning it will continue to serve the community until a new owner is found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the decision, Joanne's daughter, Tiffany Harrison, said: "As a family we have made the decision to close the pub and only open for events/parties.

The Stocks pub on Stocks Hill, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, remains on the market and is available for private hire until the family find a buyer to reopen it as a pub. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

"From now on we will only be trading as a private venue! We realise lots of people will have their opinions on this but ultimately we have to do what’s best for us as a family. After 40 years of devoting our lives to the pub and our customers we want to enjoy life as a family - something as you can imagine at the moment is difficult to do."

The family threw a big closing party on Saturday, October 14 before opening for the final time the following day, and they thanked the loyal customers who have supported the pub over the last four decades.

Tiffany, who has three sons, including a four-month-old baby, told The Star: "The pub's been up for sale for about six months and it went to auction but didn't get the money we wanted so we decided to give ourselves more time as a family by reducing the opening ours.

'Christmas Day can be all about the children this year'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My mum's ready to retire and this means we can pick and choose when we want to work. If it doesn't sell for the next six years we'll still keep doing what we're doing.

"It was a difficult decision to close the pub but it doesn't feel like we've stopped. We'll be back at work this weekend and we have lots of bookings for birthday parties, weddings, funerals and baby showers. We see it as the end of an era but the start of a new one.

"Obviously there are lots of people who are upset about us closing because it's a community pub and people have made friends here over the years.

"There are a lot of people who would come every Friday at tea time. They've just said they'll book a party here every so often, which they can afford to do because it's free room hire."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiffany told how her family are especially looking forward to spending more time together this Christmas, when for the first time she can remember they will not have to work on Christmas Day.

"In the past we had to open every Christmas Day so we didn't get to spend time with the children until 4pm. Now Christmas Day can be all about them rather than being about the pub," she said.

'Thank you for the memories'

Most punters have reacted with sadness but understanding at the family's decision.

One person wrote: "End of a massive era but the start of so many more The best pub around and wow what laughs we have had and memories made but it’s time for YOU all now as an amazing family to get the much needed time together. You have all done an amazing job."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another person commented: "People may have their opinions but it's not their business to run or their family running it. I think people don’t realise how much time and hard work goes into running a business and employing staff.

"Your family have done a great job for many years and will continue to for many more to come but just in a new way. Thank you for the many a drunken night and lots of memories but enjoy your family time."

And a third person said: "So sad, but we totally agree with your decision. You all deserve a normal life to do what you want, when you want. Good luck for the future."