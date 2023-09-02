Sheffield Retro: Cambridge Street then-and-now showing how Heart of the City development has changed the town
Many old buildings were cleared away for Heart of the City - while some still stand to this day.
Now many of the hoardings have come down, Cambridge Street and the £480m Heart of the City development have begun to truly take shape.
Newcomers to Sheffield might see the pedestrianised routes, the ceiling-to-floor glass-fronted shops, and the many new high-rise buildings - and not think of the journey it's taken to get here.
But not so long ago, Cambridge Street was home to a completely different set of shops, cafes and brutalist concrete buildings - nearly all of which were cleared away in 2017.
Even as the area is now home to the HSBC building, Marmaduke's, and newcomer Sostrene Green - and even as fancy new hotels, food halls and live music venues are only a year from completion - it's shocking to look back at old photos of Cambridge Street and see how far it's come.
Below, The Star has delved into its archives for photos of Cambridge Street in its heydey, before the bulldozers arrived.
To help bring them to life, we've done our best to take fresh photos while standing in the same spot as the old ones so they can truly be appreciated side by side.
Keep an eye out for long-gone businesses like Pepe's, Chubby's, Grosvenor House Hotel, and - yes - even the lights still on at Cole Brothers.
Keep these in mind as new projects like Leah's Yard, the Cambridge Street Collective and the Radisson Blu Hotel approach their completion date and think on how much Sheffield has changed in the past 20 years.