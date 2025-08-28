On the market with Yopa for £800,000, this five-bed cottage conversion is situated on Walseker Lane, Woodall.

With uninterrupted views stretching across Harthill and Kiveton Park, the home is surrounded by open fields and walking routes, yet sits just minutes from the motorway - ideal for those looking to stay connected without compromising on tranquillity.

A short walk brings you to Harthill Reservoir, a popular spot for fishing, birdwatching and long walks along the water’s edge.

The village of Woodall, known for its strong sense of community, adds to the area’s charm with its welcoming atmosphere and local amenities.

Inside, the property blends rustic character with thoughtful modern upgrades.

Original farmhouse doors sit comfortably alongside sleek bathrooms with underfloor heating and a showpiece kitchen with a spacious island.

Multiple reception rooms, from the bright lounge-diner to a snug with a brick fireplace, create inviting spaces for both family living and entertaining.

Across three floors, the bedrooms are generous in size, with the top-floor master suite offering sweeping views across the countryside, complete with fitted storage and a stylish en suite.

Every bathroom has been refurbished to a high standard, maintaining a consistent and elegant design throughout.

The outdoor space has been carefully considered, with landscaped front gardens featuring water features and seating areas, as well as a south-facing rear garden designed for year-round enjoyment.

Italian tiled terraces, a hidden seating nook, and open farmland views create a setting that feels both private and expansive.

Practicality is also catered for with a triple garage fitted with storage units and roller shutter doors.

This home is more than just a beautiful conversion - it’s a rare combination of timeless character, and easy access to both nature and the city.