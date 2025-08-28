A brand new food festival arrives in Sheffield’s Graves Park this weekend with live music and heaps of entertainment - here’s what you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers of the brand-new Graves Park Food and Drink Festival have unveiled the full festival programme for their inaugural celebration this weekend (August 30-31).

File photo. Graves Park Food & Drinks Festival 2025 debuts in Sheffield this weekend with two days packed with live music, cooking demonstrations and family fun. | Stephen Midgley/Breakpoint Media

Guests can expect live entertainment, family activities and food stalls available throughout the event, with every day packed with performing arts, live music, cookery demonstrations and vibrant offerings from independent businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve put in a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure a diverse festival programme with entertainment spanning the entire weekend,” said festival director Michael Johnston.

“Graves Park is the perfect location to celebrate the very best of everything the region has to offer.”

When and where is Graves Park Food & Drink Festival being held?

The festival will take place in the field between Graves Park Rose Garden Playground & Graves Park Animal Farm, with free attendee parking available for ticket holders next to the festival site.

The festival will take place in the field between Graves Park Rose Garden Playground & Graves Park Animal Farm, with free attendee parking available for ticket holders next to the festival site.

Opening times are:

Saturday, August 30 - 10am until 8pm

Sunday, August 31 - 10am until 6pm

Tickets for adults start at £9.95 per day or £14.95 for both days. Under 16s start at £5.95 per day, and under 5s get in for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over £154,000 raised for mental health initiatives across the north between the event’s sister festivals, the event is partnering with Sheffield Mind in hopes of surpassing this total and continuing to make a lasting impact.

For more information, tickets, and updates, visit: www.gravesparkfoodfestival.com

File photo. Organisers of the brand-new Graves Park Food and Drink Festival have unveiled the full festival programme for their inaugural celebration, detailing the live entertainment, family activities and food stalls available throughout the event. | Stephen Midgley / Breakpoint Media

Live music and cover artists from three stages

The festival’s main stage features 14 live performances from a range of Yorkshire’s up-and-coming musicians.

Two of the UK’s leading tribute acts headline each evening, with Robbie Williams tribute artist Liam Gray performing on Saturday, August 30, and The Beatles tribute ‘The Fab4’ taking centre stage on Sunday, August 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cookery Theatre

The Cookery Theatre will shine a spotlight head chefs, acclaimed restaurateurs, independent businesses owners, and a Great British Bake Off competitor.

Highlights include MasterChef’s Bobby Geetha (Fleur, Kerala Canteen, Nesso Coffee), Tom Wells-Lomas (Silversmiths), and Sandy Docherty (The Great British Bake Off).

Magic shows

Hourly family magic shows, performing arts, ventriloquism, and circus workshops feature on the Entertainers Stage from the likes of The Magic Matt Show, Matthew J Magic, and John Kimmons.

Activities, Entertainment and Competitions

Festival-goers can enjoy a range of immersive activities suited to friends and families of all ages. The Foodie Olympics host Sports Day-inspired mini-games and competitions, while The Foodie Clue Quest Scavenger Hunt takes attendees on a journey to each of the festival’s cornerstone attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scribble Tent hosts a Kids Drawing Competition, while Kids Cooking Classes with Artisan Cooks await nearby. Stilt walkers and roaming comedy are scattered throughout the festival site, while Ian’s Mobile Petting Zoo sits beside the markets.

Other attractions include a traditional fun fair, Axes to Ashes Axe Throwing, bubble performances, and a Family Comedy Improv Show.

The full activities lineup can be found on the event’s website, at: https://gravesparkfoodfestival.com/activities/

Street Food, Independent Drink and Artisan Markets

Over 22 different independent street food and dessert traders offer cuisines spanning the globe, including dishes from Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Venezuela, Hungary, China, Gambia, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11 independent bars serve varying specialty spirits, signature cocktails, wines, ciders, and hot beverages, while the Soldier’s Ale House, in partnership with Vocation Brewery, serves IPAs, lagers, and cask-favourites on draught.

Over 60 local businesses and entrepreneurs make up the bustling Artisan Markets, home to a vibrant selection of sweet goods, savoury products, beverages, homemade crafts, jewellery, art, sauces, and more.