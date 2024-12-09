A British menswear retailer selling suits and Italian-styled fashion has opened a store in Sheffield city centre.

House of Cavani has launched its first Steel City store in Orchard Square.

Suits and menswear retailer House of Cavani has launched a store in Sheffield's Orchard Square. | House of Cavani

The Italian-inspired fashion brand says the 2,500 sq ft shop is their third largest in the country to date.

The city centre store spread across two floors is selling suits, shirts, ties and Milanese-styled menswear.

Manager of Orchard Square Shay Murray said: “We are delighted to be welcoming House of Cavani to our retail portfolio here at Orchard Square. Their high-quality shop fitout and range of clothing and accessories are sure to become a firm favourite with our customers.

“We are already home to a great lineup of national retail brands and independents, and with this latest addition we are further cementing our position as a leading destination within the city centre to shop, eat, drink, meet and hang out in the lead up to Christmas and beyond.”

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of regeneration at Sheffield City Council, said: “I’m delighted to welcome House of Cavani to the city centre, a city centre that is changing, transforming into a cleaner, greener and more thriving place for people to do their shopping.

“We are incredibly proud of Sheffield with the city centre having many fantastic elements to bring people in who live, work and enjoy the city. House of Cavani is a wonderful menswear shop and will complement perfectly the other stores we have in the city. It is a fantastic addition to our transforming city centre.”