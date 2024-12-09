Support growing for city street sculpture inspired by historic Sheffield FA Cup match settled by coin toss
A November cup tie between Sheffield FC and Shropshire Wanderers is the only game in the history of the competition to have been settled by the toss of a coin.
Dr John Wilson, a trustee from the Sheffield Home of Football charity, said: “The sculpture... depicts three coins in mid air and commemorates the November 1873 match between Sheffield FC, the world’s oldest football club, and Shropshire Wanderers which resulted in a draw.
“The score was then settled by the toss of a coin.
“Sheffield FC triumphed and so we want this to be a great visual artwork and talking point in addition to being a significant contribution to our rich footballing culture in Sheffield.”
The sculpture, called ‘Heads or Tails’, is to be created by the celebrated sculptor David Westby - the brother of the founder of Sheffield Home of Football.
Mr Wilson added: “David Westby was chosen because of his close association with Sheffield, but he is also a painter and teacher who was also born in Sheffield.”
More than 200 people have signed a petition supporting the street art and a planning application has been submitted to Sheffield City Council.
If approved, the sculpture, which will be two metres tall and cast in bronze, will be erected on land at the junction of Surrey Street and Arundel Gate in the city centre - close to the central library.
The application is currently in the public consultation stage and Sheffield Home of Football are urging as many people as possible to support the artwork online.