A popular Sheffield city centre bakery and cafe has shut down - two years after opening on Church Street.

Le Ble, on Church Street, close to Sheffield Cathedral, has been repossessed by the building’s landlords, but a notice from the cafe’s owners promises it will return.

The venue opened in August 2022 as a bakery, patisserie and coffee house promising ‘Mediterranean tastes’, on the corner of Church Street and St James Row.

However, a sign in the window now confirms that it has closed down, after the landlord repossessed the building.

A sign on the window says the landlords, Bromsgrove Properties, based in Sharrow, have re-entered and had secured the building.

But the owners of the business have placed a notice in the window too - which appears to pledge to re-open in the future.

They stated that they had been hit by a number of problems, and not just from inflation and high energy prices, and that they had failed to achieve what they had hoped

But they added they had not given up and believed the project needed to be resurrected in the near future.

They said they had learned a lot and felt Sheffield city centre still needed somewhere ‘unique and beautiful’ to relax alone or with friends with unique food that catered for vegans, and vegetarians as well as gluten free or dairy free customers

They added: “We would like to promise to to all our existing customers as well as the new ones, a big thank you again for your support, and we are looking to open again, stronger and ready to face all new challenges with fresh new ideas and ready to serve you.”

“Please be patient and we will try to get back stronger and with a new management team to ensure that all problems in life are pin point starter not to give up, but to work harder to achieve our goals.”