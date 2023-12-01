First Bus celebrates more than 20 years of support for St Luke’s Hospice

First Bus will once again be providing its popular Park and Ride service as the St Luke’s Hospice Festival of Light returns this Sunday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company has been providing the free service for Festival of Light and other St Luke’s events for more than 20 years.

This year the first bus will start from the Abbeydale Road Tesco car park at approximately 3.45pm and the last bus will leave the hospice at 7.20pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The St Luke’s Little Common Lane gardens officially open to the public at 4pm, with the Festival of Light official switch-on ceremony, hosted by BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Paulette Edwards, scheduled to begin at 6pm.

First Bus are celebrating moire than 20 years of support for St Luke's

“Our relationship with First Bus is an important one for St Luke’s and one that we have valued for more than 20 years now,” said St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Matthew Sheridan.

“This is an essential service that is provided completely free of charge by First Bus and their drivers volunteer their time to support us.

“We look forwards to working with First Bus again in 2024, when we will be announcing some new developments in our very special partnership.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Metcalfe, fleet manager of First Bus in South Yorkshire, said: “ It has been a pleasure to continue a tradition started in the last Millennium by now retired managers, to run the Park and Ride service for St Luke’s Hospice.

“Several of my colleagues and I have happily volunteered our time to support a cause close to so many Sheffield hearts.