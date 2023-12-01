Sheffield buses: Stagecoach unveils new Santa’s sleigh bus as firm releases Christmas and New Year timetable
Stagecoach Yorkshire will be spreading festive cheer through Sheffield this December.
Reindeer will be seen pulling Santa in his sleigh full of presents this December as a Sheffield bus company has revealed its new Christmas vehicle.
Stagecoach Yorkshire’s new Christmas bus will be travelling around South Yorkshire in the weeks leading up to the big day to spread a bit of additional festive cheer. The bus will be taking on Sheffield’s bus routes from December 6 to 11, and again from December 19 to 24.
To fully embrace the festivities, Stagecoach Yorkshire drivers will also be wearing their best festive attire and taking part in a Christmas Jumper month from December 1, as well as raising money for local charities. They will also have a supply of sweets to hand out to children on the decked-out bus.
Managing director Matt Kitchin said “We hope that the Christmas bus brings a little extra festive magic to our passengers while they are travelling with us this season.
“It’s fantastic to see drivers getting in the spirit and going the extra mile to spread some Christmas cheer to our passengers.”
Christmas and New Year bus timetable
The bus firm has also released its Christmas and New Year services in Sheffield to keep commuters on the road over the festive season. These are:
- Up to and including Saturday December 23 - All buses will run as normal.
- Christmas Eve, Sunday December 24 - Buses will run to a Sunday service with last buses at around 6-7pm.
- Christmas Day, Monday December 25 - No buses will run.
- Boxing Day, Tuesday December 26 - Only the following Stagecoach services below will run to special Boxing Day timetables: 1, 7, 50, 57, 86, 88, 120. View their website for more information.
- Wednesday December 27 to Saturday December 30 - Buses will run to the Saturday timetables.
- New Year's Eve, Sunday December 31 - Buses will run to the Saturday timetables with last buses around 6-7pm.
- New Year's Day, Monday January 1 - No buses will run.
- From Tuesday January 2 - From January 2 onwards, buses will run to normal timetables.
Customers can find information about how Stagecoach buses in South Yorkshire will be running over Christmas and New Year at Stagecoachbus.com/Christmas.