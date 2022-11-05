Mayor Coppard joined reporter Harry Harrison for a brief chat on his Supertram plans, admitting “I don’t think I know yet” when asked if the move to public control would make fares cheaper and discussing the need to better connect city hospitals.

He was also grilled on whether the system will be run for profit, or to cover cost, whether an “arms-length” company would lessen his responsibility for issues with the service; and if Sheffield’s bus services were next on the list for public control. Watch the video for the interview.