Sheffield Supertram: South Yorkshire Mayor gives views on public ownership, cheaper fares and expansion
South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard sat down with The Star this week for an on camera interview surrounding his plan to bring Supertram into public control.
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority announced the plan in October, revealing a publicly-owned “arms-length” company would take over the running of the Supertram service from 2024. Stagecoach will have been running the service for more than 20 years when their contract ends.
Mayor Coppard joined reporter Harry Harrison for a brief chat on his Supertram plans, admitting “I don’t think I know yet” when asked if the move to public control would make fares cheaper and discussing the need to better connect city hospitals.
He was also grilled on whether the system will be run for profit, or to cover cost, whether an “arms-length” company would lessen his responsibility for issues with the service; and if Sheffield’s bus services were next on the list for public control. Watch the video for the interview.