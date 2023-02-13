Plant-themed restaurant The Botanist has confirmed it is opening in Barnsley offering late night drinking and dining with live music.

The chain, known for its lavish botanical-themed interiors, extensive drinks menu and popular hanging kebabs, will open at The Glass Works square on February 27.

It is the firm’s 26th outlet, joining a roster that includes Sheffield, Leeds and York. Its Sheffield site, in Leopold Square, opened back in 2016 and has built up a strong following.

The Barnsley Botanist is set to create 60 jobs and will stay open until 1am on Friday and Saturday. Earlier this month it put out a call for performers in a wide range of genres to play live weekly.

Located on the ground floor of The Glass Works next to Cineworld, the interior will feature beautiful installations of greenery and exposed brick adorned with hand-painted artwork. The bar will have an outdoor seating terrace, with views across The Glass Works Square.

Natasha Waterfield, chief operating officer at New World Trading Company said: “Bringing our unique concepts to new cities and towns for the first time is always an exciting moment for the business. The vision for The Glass Works aligns with our brand and was an opportunity not to be missed following the impressive regeneration in the town. We can’t wait for the residents of Barnsley to experience our truly immersive offer at The Botanist.”

