Botanist cocktail bar coming to Barnsley’s Glass Works creating 60 jobs

The Botanist, known for its lavish botanical-themed interiors, extensive cocktail menu, and hanging kebabs will open later this year in a 9,000 sq ft unit on the ground floor alongside Cineworld.

The bar will feature a dedicated outdoor seating terrace, offering views across The Glass Works Square.

Councillor Sir Stephen Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “The Botanist is undeniably one of the most impressive bar-and-restaurant chains in the country and we are thrilled to add them to the mix of The Glass Works.

“When we set about regenerating the town centre several years ago, it was our ambition to create an environment that helped us attract brands of standout quality.

“To see this vision become a reality, with The Botanist complementing the likes of Cineworld, Superbowl UK, Nando’s, Next and River Island, is extremely rewarding.

“We hope that the Barnsley public are as excited as we are about our town centre.”

Natasha Waterfield, chief operating officer at New World Trading Company said: “Bringing our unique concepts to new cities and towns for the first time is always an exciting moment for the business.

“The vision for The Glass Works aligns with our brand and was an opportunity not to be missed following the impressive regeneration in the town. We can’t wait for the residents of Barnsley to experience our truly immersive offer at The Botanist.”

Rachel Guy, openings manager at New World Trading Company added: “Our stunning new opening brings the opportunity for exceptional individuals to join us.

“We’re currently recruiting a management team, head chef and sous chef to join us at The Botanist Barnsley. Those interested in joining our team will receive award-winning training and the chance to progress across our nationwide brand family.”

Keep an eye out for job oppertunities here: https://nwtc.uk.com/careers.

The brand is also on the hunt for talented Yorkshire-based musicians, across a range of genres including rock, pop, soul and R&B, to join its roster of artists for live entertainment at the new venue. To apply, email [email protected].