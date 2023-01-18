A new cocktail bar will officially open its doors in Barnsley next month.

The Botanist will open its doors in the Glassworks in Barnsley Town Centre on Febuary 27, bosses have announced.

The Botanist, known for its botanical-themed interiors, extensive cocktail menu, and hanging kebabs will open in a 9,000 sq ft unit on the ground floor alongside Cineworld.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar will feature a dedicated outdoor seating terrace, offering views across The Glass Works Square.

The Botanist will open its doors in the Glassworks in Barnsley Town Centre on Febuary 27, bosses have announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The addition will create around 60 jobs.

Councillor Sir Stephen Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “The Botanist is undeniably one of the most impressive bar-and-restaurant chains in the country and we are thrilled to add them to the mix of The Glass Works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we set about regenerating the town centre several years ago, it was our ambition to create an environment that helped us attract brands of standout quality.

“To see this vision become a reality, with The Botanist complementing the likes of Cineworld, Superbowl UK, Nando’s, Next and River Island, is extremely rewarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that the Barnsley public are as excited as we are about our town centre.”

Natasha Waterfield, chief operating officer at New World Trading Company said: “Bringing our unique concepts to new cities and towns for the first time is always an exciting moment for the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad