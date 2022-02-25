'Hanging pancake kebabs' at The Botanist in Sheffield go viral on Instagram

The Botanist in Leopold Square is once again launching their popular hanging pancake kebab ahead of National Pancake Day on Tuesday, March 1.

The delicacy was first launched in 2019 and went down a storm with customers and many posted positive reviews about the dining experience on Tripadvisor.

'Hanging pancake kebabs' at The Botanist in Sheffield goes viral on Instagram.

One said: “This was my first visit and I loved it! I’ve never seen a hanging chicken kebab before but it was amazing!

"The setting is beautiful and the staff are so attentive. Will definitely be going back.”

Following a break during the pandemic, the restaurant is now bringing them back.

Many hanging Kebab enthusiasts took to social media to show their excitement for the return of the dish after the restaurant announced its pancake day offering via Instagram earlier this week.

Offering a sweet twist on its trademark savoury hanging kebab, the cocktail bar has created three mouth-watering combinations to satisfy your crepe cravings. Miniature pancakes will be hung from skewers with a choice of three different toppings they’ll be stacked up with.

“Each one is served with a pot of sauce made specially to drizzle down the kebab and priced at £6.95.”

Diners can opt for chocolate brownie chunks and a hot chocolate sauce or marshmallows and strawberries with a lemon drizzle.

If you want to get your hands on one, you better be quick – the sweet treats will only be available from Monday, February 28, to Wednesday, March 2.

The Botanist in Sheffield.