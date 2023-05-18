Radio Sheffield’s biggest star, Toby Foster, has been ousted after nearly 20 years in a shake-up described as ‘carnage’ at the BBC.

The breakfast presenter will move to the afternoon slot occupied by Howie Pressman, who will be off air for the first time in 30 years. Toby has been the breakfast show host since 2004.

A BBC radio insider said: “It's carnage. Morale is at an all time low. Breakfast is our biggest audience, it is key for us. Toby is known nationally as a brilliant presenter. Why would you put your best presenter in Drive? It shows they don't care about trying to grow audience.”

The shake-up at BBC Radio Sheffield will also see presenter Steve White lose his Saturday 90s music show after being “put through the ordeal” of reapplying for the job. He is understood to be moving to a production role. The changes are scheduled for September.

Kat Cowan and Paulette Edwards keep their jobs. Meanwhile a new editor, Simon Monk, is running BBC Sheffield and Leeds, previously there was one per station.

Proposed cuts to BBC local radio were announced last year. In March, BBC Sheffield staff staged a 24-hour strike. A 48-hour walk-out is planned on June 7 and 8.

The BBC insider added: “These changes have been hanging over us since last year. It's been awful, staff are at the end of their tether."

The current plans mean that most local radio in the afternoons and evenings will be shared. Leeds, Sheffield and York would combine output for afternoon shows and the overall number on weekdays would fall from 39 to 20.

BBC picket line outside Radio Sheffield on Shoreham Street in March. Pic South Yorkshire NUJ,

The National Union of Journalists has described it as “the greatest risk to local radio since its launch in 1967.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Many of our presenters will continue to present on local radio in new presenter/producer roles and we will share new schedules in due course. Our aim is to achieve a better balance between our local online and broadcast services at a time when millions of people increasingly turn to their mobile first for news and information.

“The changes see no reduction in funding or overall staffing levels across our 39 local bases in England.”