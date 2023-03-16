Star presenters including Toby Foster were accused of failing to fight for local radio after they crossed a picket line as colleagues protested over cuts.

Toby Foster, Paulette Edwards and Howard Pressman bypassed colleagues outside the BBC studio on Shoreham Street. It is believed none of them are in a union.

The Star understands Toby, who is freelance, has been told his job is ‘safe’ but Paulette and Howie have had to reapply for theirs, with a decision due at the end of this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the BBC Sheffield chapel of the National Union of Journalists, said they were dismayed the three hadn’t stood by colleagues to ”fight for local audiences”.

BBC picket line on Shoreham Street. Visitors included reps from the FBU fire brigades union, UCU from Sheffield International College, a group of Sheffield Labour councillors and community activists including Patrick Meleady from Pitsmoor Adventure Playground, Chrissie Meleady, CEO of Equalities and Human Rights UK, and football referee Uriah Rennie. Pic South Yorkshire NUJ,

They added: “We understand Paulette and Howard are in a tricky position but Toby is safe. It’s difficult to understand when we are fighting for the service we know and audiences love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Cork, joint NUJ mother-of-chapel, said the picket line had had “loads” of visitors.

She added: “Sadly, we’ve had the same voices on air - but much diminished because shows have been produced by a skeleton staff who have been willing to cross the picket.”

Toby Foster said: “I'm not in the union, so if I went on strike that would show, in no uncertain terms, my view on the changes. That would be bang against news presenters rules on impartiality. It wouid also mean that I couldn't discuss it again on air.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Foster tweeted that he had crossed the picket line stating: “It's because I'm not a member of the union.”

Councillor Ben Miskell tweeted: “My radio tuned in on the way to my own @NEUSheffield picket line, as Toby was playing the Manic’s ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’. If we tolerate cuts to BBC local radio our democracy and the next generation will suffer. Who will be left to ask difficult questions?”

BBC Sheffield staff staged a 24-hour strike over proposed cuts to BBC local radio. The NUJ says the number of shows on weekday mornings and afternoons would reduce from 39 to 20 and would mean stations in Leeds, Sheffield and York combining output for afternoon shows. And weekend breakfast programmes would sometimes broadcast across larger regions – up to all of England. It comes as the BBC wants to channel more content onto digital, mainly via the BBC News and BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star contacted Paulette Edwards and Howard Pressman.

Radio presenters Paulette Edwards and Howard Pressman have had to reapply for their jobs, with a decision due at the end of this month.