A new bus gate in Sheffield city centre raked in almost £2m in just eight months, new figures show.

The traffic ban on Arundel Gate snared 62,233 motorists between June and February, earning Sheffield City Council £1,963,692.

At its height, in June, an average of 371 vehicles broke the rules every day, raising £12,538 every 24 hours for 30 days.

The figures emerged after Adele Fleming won her appeal against a charge from last summer.

Obscured signs, signs on the ground and cars entering the no go zone on Arundel Gate, Sheffield

The Traffic Penalty Tribunal adjudicator said a yellow turnaround sign was obscured, too close to the bus gate and contradicted by a no U-turn sign.

Four large red warnings were installed in October. But this week The Star found two on the ground - and seven drivers entering the bus gate in half-an-hour (see video).

Adele's husband Mark says the adjudicator’s decision, sign problems and ongoing breaches by unsuspecting drivers mean the authority should now refund ALL of the penalties.

The bus gate bans traffic except buses, taxis and private hire cars from driving north towards High Street beyond the Novotel at 50 Arundel Gate.

It was introduced on March 20 2023 to cut air pollution, speed up buses and improve public space to 'drive investment' on an 18-month trial which ends in September. The penalty is £70, falling to £35 if paid within 21 days.

A council spokesman said they would not refund the £1.9m in fines because tribunals were on a "case-by-case basis" and other adjudicators had ruled in the authority’s favour.

He added: "Each decision stands alone and the council has received decisions from other adjudicators which have considered the adequacy of the signs for the bus gate. These have resulted in the relevant PCN(s) being upheld."

The extra red signs aren’t required for the gate to be enforceable, he added. And the contradictory signs will be updated next week.

The spokesman added: "The bus gate was an experimental measure introduced to support the requirements to improve air quality in the city. A report will be brought forward in the Traffic, Regeneration and Climate committee in the near future to consider whether it should be made permanent or not."

Meanwhile, spending the new money is "restricted in legislation".